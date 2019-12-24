|
Elias Gomez, 69, passed
- away Dec. 22, 2019. Survived by wife of 40 years, Olga Gomez; daughter, Sandy (Zack) Frey; son, Luis (Kaylie) Gomez; and granddaughters, Bella Frey and Lyla Frey. Preceded in death by parents, Jesus and Carmen Gomez. Elias was born on Oct. 28, 1950, in Chihuahua, Mexico. He worked for Solvay Chemicals for 30 years and enjoyed spending time with family and listening to music. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 24, 2019