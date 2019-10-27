|
Elisia Marie Pineda, 23,
- passed away Oct. 21, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born Aug. 8, 1996, to proud parents, Eric and Lisa Pineda. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Alice Vera, and Tim and Priscilla Pineda; uncle, Ralph Pi-neda; and aunt, Rebecca Vera. Erica was very sports-oriented. She was a great golfer, often playing with her grandpa, Tim. She enjoyed listening to country music. She was a 2015 grad-uate of Centennial High School. Erica loved her time spent with her nephew, Jeremiah, who was her pride and joy. She was a loving and down to earth girl. She had a heart full of gold. She did not like hate and meanness in the world. She simply always wanted to share love and peace. She leaves to cherish her memory; her loving parents, Eric and Lisa Pineda; siblings, Erica Pineda (Caleb Betz), and Eric Aaron Pineda; nephew, Jeremiah Pineda; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. The family has requested sports attire! No Broncos Please! Memorial Mass, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Father Selva Kumar, celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Knight of Columbus hall, 1200 Acero Ave. In lieu of flowers, mem-orial contributions may be made directly to An-gelus Chapel in memory of Elisia.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019