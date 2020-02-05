|
Elizabeth Ann Torrez,
- 59, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Torrez; granddaughter, Angela; grandparents, Jose Pedro and Antonia Torrez. She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette (Chris) Saiz; grandchildren, Alisha and Angelic Lobato; siblings, Victoria (Denita) Landshaw, Bobby Windsor, Rebecca (Ray) Torres, Maria (Robert) Barnett and Linda Torrez; father, Jack Rogers; fur baby, Chico; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Joni Fair Hospice House staff. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 9 a.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment following, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Romero Family Funeral Home in care of Elizabeth. Please note change of service time.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020