Home

POWERED BY

Elizabeth Ann Torrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Torrez Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Torrez,
59, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Torrez; granddaughter, Angela; grandparents, Jose Pedro and Antonia Torrez. She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette (Chris) Saiz; grandchildren, Alisha and Angelic Lobato; siblings, Victoria (Denita) Landshaw, Bobby Windsor, Rebecca (Ray) Torres, Maria (Robert) Barnett and Linda Torrez; father, Jack Rogers; fur baby, Chico; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Joni Fair Hospice House staff. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 9 a.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment following, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Romero Family Funeral Home in care of Elizabeth. Please note change of service time.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -