Elizabeth "Betty" Arlene Gallina
went to the Lord on Nov. 5, 2020. Born in Sopris, Colo., Aug. 23, 1935. Preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Barney Falagrady; brother, Donald; and grandchild, Ambrie. Betty grad-uated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in 1953 and Adams State College. Betty taught elementary school in District No. 60 for 32 years and was loved by her students. She enjoyed dancing, jewelry, and cooking Italian meals for her family. Betty was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary every day. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Gallina Jr.; brother, Barney Falagrady Jr; sons, James (Debbie) Cassio, Gary (Mary) Cassio and Larry (Eleanor) Cassio; stepsons, Ron (Karen) Gallina and John (Kathy) Gallina; 14 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Recitation of the rosary will be 10 a.m., followed by funeral Mass, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Holy Family Church. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.