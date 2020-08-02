Elizabeth Crespin

Elizabeth "Betty" Crespin,
88, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by children, Napoleon "Nappy" Crespin, Arlene Crespin and Mark Crespin; and grandson, Mikie Castillo. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Napoleon Crespin; her loving daughters, Nina (Ruben) Lopez, Betty Ann (Manuel) Castillo and Angela (Neil) Fallon; daughter-in-law, Jackie Lucero Crespin, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Betty was a wonderful, loving mother,and devoted wife who cherished her family above all else. She was a wonderful cook and treasured family gatherings. She made the most beautiful quilts and crocheted items, which all of her children and grandchildren received as gifts. She enjoyed gardening and grew the most beautiful flowers. She was a huge Broncos fan and was always ready to tease the Raiders fans in the family. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Due to Covid -19 gathering restrictions, private family Mass will be held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.