CARD OF THANKS

















The family of

Elizabeth "Betty" Duran would like to thank family, friends, and colleagues who sent special Birthday wishes to commensurate what would have been her 91st birthday,

September 11, 2020.

"When you speak of her, speak not with tears,

for thoughts of her

should not be sad.

Let memories of the times you shared give

you comfort,

for her life was rich

because of you."

Author Unknown