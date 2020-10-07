Elizabeth Margaret Firestone, 96, was re- ceived into Heaven on Sept. 30, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1924, in Salida, Colo. Survived by children, Valerie Kraus, Karen Klaus, Tom Firestone, Audrey (Paul) Siegfried and Mar-vin (Terry) Firestone; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was a devoted, single mother to five children for over 60 years. She was intelligent, strong, creative, hardworking, beautiful and loyal. Her life was seldom easy, but she relied on God's help and survived it admirably. Elizabeth loved her children and was always there for them with love and support they could count on. Elizabeth is with Jesus now, where she prayed to be. Even though we are sad she is gone from us, we are happy for her peace. A viewing and vigil, 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, The Shrine of St. Terese. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Shrine of St. Terese. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.



