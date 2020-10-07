1/1
Elizabeth Firestone
01/17/1924 - 09/30/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Margaret Firestone, 96, was re- ceived into Heaven on Sept. 30, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1924, in Salida, Colo. Survived by children, Valerie Kraus, Karen Klaus, Tom Firestone, Audrey (Paul) Siegfried and Mar-vin (Terry) Firestone; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was a devoted, single mother to five children for over 60 years. She was intelligent, strong, creative, hardworking, beautiful and loyal. Her life was seldom easy, but she relied on God's help and survived it admirably. Elizabeth loved her children and was always there for them with love and support they could count on. Elizabeth is with Jesus now, where she prayed to be. Even though we are sad she is gone from us, we are happy for her peace. A viewing and vigil, 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, The Shrine of St. Terese. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Shrine of St. Terese. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved