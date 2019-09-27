Home

Elizabeth Gama

Elizabeth Gama In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Elizabeth Gama
March 1932-
September 2016








When I am gone,
release me, let me go.
I have so many things to
see and do.
You must not think of me
with tears.
Just be happy that we had some years.
I gave you my love and
you can only guess how much you gave me,
in happiness.
But now it is time
I traveled on alone.
Do grieve a while for me
if you must, and then
let your grief be
comforted by trust.
It is only for a while
that we must part.
So, keep our memories
within your heart.
I won't be far away,
so if you need me,
call and I will come.
Though you can't see or touch me, I will be near and if you listen with your heart, you will hear all my love so soft and clear.
When you must come this way alone, I will greet you
with a smile, and say
"Welcome Home".
Lovingly missed by
Pat and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 27, 2019
