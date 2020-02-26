|
Elizabeth J. Mendez, 75,
- of Pueblo West, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mendez Jr; parents, John and Beatrice Casados; grandchildren, Bryan Ortiz, Gabriel and Sarah Garcia; sister, Patricia Santos; brother, Kenneth Casados; in-laws, Paul and Ophelia Mendez. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Steve) Urban, Karen (Steve) Ortiz and Kevin Mendez; grandchildren, Steve Jr., Andrea (Taylor), Ron, Ysa (Ulices), Raeanne (Kyle), Kayla (Eddie), Brandon (Brittany) and Desirae; eight great-grand-children; extended family and friends. Viewing prior to service. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020