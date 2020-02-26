Home

POWERED BY

Elizabeth J. Mendez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Mendez Obituary
Elizabeth J. Mendez, 75,
of Pueblo West, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mendez Jr; parents, John and Beatrice Casados; grandchildren, Bryan Ortiz, Gabriel and Sarah Garcia; sister, Patricia Santos; brother, Kenneth Casados; in-laws, Paul and Ophelia Mendez. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Steve) Urban, Karen (Steve) Ortiz and Kevin Mendez; grandchildren, Steve Jr., Andrea (Taylor), Ron, Ysa (Ulices), Raeanne (Kyle), Kayla (Eddie), Brandon (Brittany) and Desirae; eight great-grand-children; extended family and friends. Viewing prior to service. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -