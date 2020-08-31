1/1
Elizabeth Rose "Betty" Nelson
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Nelson was reunited with her family in heaven on Aug. 24, just six days shy of her 95th birthday. Betty was the youngest of 11 children born to John and Mary Horvat. She lived in the house she was born in on Eilers Avenue for most of her life. Betty and her daughter, Jene, made their home in Colorado Springs for the last five years. Survived by daughters, Roberta (Frank) Mauro, Nancy (John) Fognani, Carole (Bruce) Drum-mond and Jene Nelson; grandchildren, Greg (Trisha) Mauro, Jennifer Mauro, Jacob Drummond, John Michael and Drew Fognani and Lucas (Monica) Drummond; seven great-grand-children, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty loved her family, praying the Rosary, the Denver Broncos, going on cruises, dancing and gambling. She served in the Women's Army Corps and was honorably discharged. Betty enjoyed her dogs and cat, watching movies, word puzzles, good food, and of course her "treats." She was a fabulous dancer and greatly missed it once health issues left her unable to walk. Special thanks to Leticia Guteirrez, her beloved "helper," and the dedicated team at CenterCare Hospice who cared for Betty in her home during the last months of her journey. Rosary and Mass will be at 11 a.m. today, Sept. 1, at St. Mary's Church in Pueblo, followed by a special celebration in front of the Veterans' Bridge at the Pueblo Riverwalk. If you would like to donate in Betty's name, please consider St. Mary's Church or Joyce Meyer Ministries. She will be sadly missed and will remain in our hearts.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 31, 2020
Jene- Your devotion to her tells me all I need to know about Betty. She had to be a special lady for you to give your life to her as a daughter - friend and caregiver. Always admired that about you....Rest in Peace Betty - and Jene stay strong and live for the day you see her again....
Don Mauro
Friend
August 31, 2020
Linda Verchimak
