|
|
Elizabeth "Betty"
68, of Pueblo, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. She was born in Lamar, Colo., on Feb. 12, 1951. Betty graduated from East High and was married to David S. Nelson. She was predeceased by husband, David Nelson; parents, Tom and Patsy Talmadge; and brother, Thomas J. Talmadge. Betty is survived by sisters, Carol Frazier, Linda (Chris) Romero, Cindy Talmadge, brothers Boni-facio (Jody) Talmadge and Frank (Laura) Tal-madge; brother-cousin, Gerald (Claudia) Martinez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
- Talmadge-Nelson,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020