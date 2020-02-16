Home

POWERED BY

Elizabeth Talmadge-Nelson


02/12/1951 - 02/07/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Talmadge-Nelson Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty"
Talmadge-Nelson, 68,
of Pueblo, passed away Feb. 7, 2020.
She was born in Lamar, Colo., on Feb. 12, 1951. Betty graduated from East High and was married to David S. Nelson.
She was predeceased by husband, David Nelson; parents, Tom and Patsy Talmadge; and brother, Thomas J. Talmadge.
Betty is survived by sisters, Carol Frazier, Linda (Chris) Romero, Cindy Talmadge, brothers Boni-facio (Jody) Talmadge and Frank (Laura) Tal-madge; brother-cousin, Gerald (Claudia) Martinez; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -