Ella Rose Medina-Espinoza
Ella Rose Medina- Espinoza, 80, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away at her home on Sept. 6, 2020. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Richard "Calo" and Marie "Darling" Medina; and brother, Ralph Medina. Ella is survived by her husband, Floyd Espinoza; children, James (Louann) Urban, Susie (Greg) Miller, Ron Urban and Steve (Kelly) Urban; grandchildren, James Jr. (Brittany), Isaac and Isaiah Urban, Crystal (Phillip) Montoya; David (Tinisha), Don (Joanie) and Felicia (SJ) Arguello, Deidre (Nate) Munoz, Marguerite (Caleb) Smith, Richard (Christine) Urban, Steve Jr. and Ron Urban, Andrea (Taylor) Proctor, Ysa (Ulices Jr.) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Natalie, Elias, Ethan, Emmanuel and Ean Urban, Mavis Afoa, Dominic Abeyta, Kristyna and Charleejo Arguello, Joseph and Jeremiah Vigil, Jacob and Jordan Arguello, Isabella and Esia Arguello, Ava Munoz, Tyliah and Lena Urban, Luciano Urban, Tristan and Gabriel Proctor, Sariah Rodriguez; great-great-grandchild, Illiana Abeyta; nieces, Marva Rivera, Rayma Chavez, and Lisa Montiel; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins. Special thanks to Freseninus Medical Care Pueblo South, Compassus Hospice, doctors, nurses and CNAs. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private (immediate) family service, 3 p.m. ( MST) Friday, with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
