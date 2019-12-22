|
Ellen Lanati-Trani,
- born May, 28, 1946, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, peacefully in Tucson, Arizona after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband, Richard Trani; sister, Paula Lanati; brother, George Lanati, extended family, and numerous loving friends. Ellen always had a sense of adventure. She was an avid hiker and loved to travel, especially to places where she could hike. She always made a point to know about the culture, the history, the landscape of her destinations to get the most out of every moment whether a road trip with her sister or traveling abroad with Richard. She had an eye for the beauty around her, even at her most difficult times, and often captured that beauty in photography that often ended up in her wonderful paintings. Ellen lived her life with curiosity and positivity, and shared that with others in her quiet peaceful way. She will be deeply missed by many. Cremation has taken place and, per her wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of her life will occur in Colorado at a later date during the spring that she loved.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019