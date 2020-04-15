|
Eloisa Berg, 91, of
- Pueblo, entered into eternal peace April 12, 2020. What a blessing and testimony to our beautiful mother and grandmother to be "called home" on Easter Sunday. Survived by her children, Carl, Joe (Charlene), David (Marie) Mascarenas, Anna (Carlos) Cisneros, all of Pueblo, Michael and John (David) Berg, Denver; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren; also survived by her sister, Lila Montano, Santa Fe, N.M. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Benancio M. Berg; her parents, Jose and Cora Garcia; her grandparents who raised her, Espirion and Renalda Garcia; and her siblings, Elsie, Savino, and Leo Garcia. She was born on Sept. 6, 1928, in her beloved Ocate, N.M. Due to current restrictions, a private burial will take place in Ocate, N.M. Full obituary and notice of services will be published at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 15, 2020