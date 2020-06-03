Eloisa Trujillo
1925 - 2020
Eloisa "Elsie" Trujillo, 94, passed away May 31, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Nov. 26, 1925, to proud parents, Pedro and Maria (Galicia) Toribio. Both preceded her in death along with her loving husband, Alacario "Al" Trujillo; son-in-law, Michael Trujillo; and siblings, Aurora, Felix, and Pete Toribio. Elsie was a loving wife, mo-ther and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Richard (Patricia) Trujillo, Ron (Debbie) Trujillo, Robert (Lita) Trujillo and Beverly Tru-jillo; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Special thanks to University Park Care Center, especially, Herman, Angel, and Madison for the excellent care given to our mother. Private family service. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 3, 2020.
