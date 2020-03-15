|
|
Eloy Nicolas Arguello,
- 95, passed away March 13, 2020. Survived by his children, Eloy Jr., Tom (Jes-sie), Renee Kochevar, Lisa (Big Matt) Kochevar; sister, Josie Trujillo; grandchildren, Ryan, Ni-cole (Steve), Sara (Chuck), Shylo (Vince), Mariah (Brandon), Gauge, Eloy III (Melissa), Olivia, William and Matthew; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial ser-vice, 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Online condolences and complete obituary at www. MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020