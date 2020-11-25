Eloy Arthur Trujillo, 70, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carmelita Trujillo. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maria Saldana; children, Connie Trujillo and Samuel Trujillo; grandchildren, Curtis Trujillo and Angelina Perez; brothers, Robert (Gerry) Trujillo and Vince Apo-daca; special nieces and nephews, Tracie (Joaquin) Younger and Robert Trujillo Jr. Eloy was a manager at Kwal Paint for over 10 years. Private family service with livestream through Face-book at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Friday.



