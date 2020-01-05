|
Elsie Espinoza, born May
- 25, 1930, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Es-pinoza Sr.; infant daughter, Mary Espinoza; com-panion, Pete Sanchez; mother, Ynocensia Ayala; grandmother, Maria Al-cala; mother-in-law, Ber-tha Espinoza; brothers, Ben Alonzo and Alfon-so Ayala; and sisters, Shirley Madrid and Sophie Ruybalid. Survived by her loving children, Patrick (Darlene) Espin-oza Jr., John Espinoza, Elvira Espinoza, Teresa (Lee) Poteet, Michael Espinoza, Emily (Charles) Fink, Shirley (Charles) Torrez, Beatrice Casados, Celia (Fred) Lujan, Edward Espinoza, Laura Espinoza and Robert Espinoza; son-in-law, Robert Casados; daugh-ter-in-law, Diane Espin-oza; brother, David Ruiz; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; her childhood friends, Molly Barela and Tiny Aragon; and the friends of all her children. Elsie was a devoted stay-at-home mom until her youngest child, Robert, started school. Then she began working concessions at the state fair to help buy school clothes. She continued there long after Robert graduated. Elsie returned to school herself, and in 1976, at the age of 42, she received her diploma. Elsie loved to cook, embroider, and enjoyed watching her soap operas or what she liked to call "the crazies." Elsie was "light on her feet" and loved going to dances and weddings. She enjoyed listening to Mexican music, especially listening to her brothers play guitars and sing. Elsie was a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Francis Church for many years. She was so proud of her family and touched so many lives. She will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Mary Espinoza for always making sure her hair looked perfect, Darlene Espinoza for cooking meals for the family during this difficult time, Gloria Rampa for always showering her with love and attention, Dr. Rochelle Elijah, Dr. Mark Albright, Dr. Charles Hanson, Dorsey Cancer Center-Ambulatory Infusion Center and everyone at Sangre de Cristo Hospice for helping us through this journey. Also, to everyone who came to visit and kept her in their thoughts and prayers. You all truly meant a lot to our mother. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Viewing, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier, followed by rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Francis. Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.
