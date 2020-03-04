|
Elsie K. Piassoli, 87, of
- Pueblo, passed away March 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Maye Verquer; husband of 66 years, Henry Piassoli; daughter, Gail Lee Piassoli; siblings, Margaret, George, Kenneth, and Charlie. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to Elsie and Henry's treasured friends at Primrose and Pueblo West communities for their love and support over the years. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Elsie's memory to . Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
