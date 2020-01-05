Home

Elsie Wodishek


10/27/1929 - 12/30/2019
Elsie Wodishek Obituary
Elsie M. Wodishek, 90,
passed away Dec. 30, 2019. Survived by husband, Robert "Bob" Wodishek; daughters, AnnMarie (Anthony) Borcic and Mary Beth (Matthew) Glowczewski; grandchil-dren, Alicia (Ben), Alan, Michelle (Kenny), Malorie (Jarred) and Miranda (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Luca, Logan and Charlotte; brother-in-law, Anthony "Butch" (Judy) Wodishek; sister-in-law, Carol Peas-lee; nieces and nephews, Mary Ann (Jay) Beauvais, Jimmy "Pap" (Jodie) Papish, Joyce (Bill) Jones, Frank Jr. (Sheryl) Papish, Steve Ragulsky and Mark Wodishek; and numerous great-nieces, great- nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, John "Jays" (Stella) Papish, I. James "Knotz" (Fray) Papish, Frank "Enks" (Ozzie) Papish and Joe J. "Jorna" Papish; sisters, Mary Papish, Pauline Prijatel, Edith (Joe) Tezak, Josephine Papish and Frances Papish. Elsie was born to Mary and I. James Papish on Oct. 27, 1929, in Pueblo. She worked at School District 60 for 37 years and enjoyed traveling, gambling at Cripple Creek and Wendover, golfing, took great pride in her grandchildren's activities and supported all Pueblo School sports. Elsie was a member of KSKJ Lodge No. 7, Immaculate Conception, CCW at Shrine of St. Therese and Moonlighters nine- hole golf league. At her request, cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday and memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, both at Shrine of St. Therese, 300 Goodnight Ave. Interment, Roselawn Cem-etery. In lieu of food and flowers, please make donations in the name of Elsie M. Wodishek, to Shrine of St. Therese Catholic School or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice House. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020
