Elva Lou "Effie" Fern,
76, passed away July 19, 2020. Survived by mother, Berna Rizer; brother, Jim Rizer; sons, David Fern (Debbie Huff) and Jerry Fern; grandchildren, Ethan Yar-berry and Donna and Roy Fern; nieces and nephews, Jeff Murray, Adrinne Hobbs and Alexandria Romero. Preceded in death by her father, Ed Rizer; and brother, George Rizer. Effie was born to Ed and Berna Rizer on Dec. 19, 1943, in Pue-blo. She was a 911 Dispatcher and Animal Control Officer and enjoyed knitting, RV traveling, shooting, hunting and fishing. Effie was a member of the Pueblo Humane Society, Pueb-lo Historical Society, RVing Women and numerous other groups. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of her life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with livestreaming available on her obituary page at www.MontgomerySteward.com
. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Pueblo Historical Society or Pueblo Humane Society.