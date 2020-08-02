1/1
Elva Fern
12/19/1943 - 07/19/2020
Elva Lou "Effie" Fern, 76, passed away July 19, 2020. Survived by mother, Berna Rizer; brother, Jim Rizer; sons, David Fern (Debbie Huff) and Jerry Fern; grandchildren, Ethan Yar-berry and Donna and Roy Fern; nieces and nephews, Jeff Murray, Adrinne Hobbs and Alexandria Romero. Preceded in death by her father, Ed Rizer; and brother, George Rizer. Effie was born to Ed and Berna Rizer on Dec. 19, 1943, in Pue-blo. She was a 911 Dispatcher and Animal Control Officer and enjoyed knitting, RV traveling, shooting, hunting and fishing. Effie was a member of the Pueblo Humane Society, Pueb-lo Historical Society, RVing Women and numerous other groups. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of her life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with livestreaming available on her obituary page at www.MontgomerySteward.com. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Pueblo Historical Society or Pueblo Humane Society.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
