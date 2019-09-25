|
Elvira Lucinda Martinez, 99, a devout Catholic, she entered into the gates of heaven to be with her Lord, beloved husband and children. Elvira was born on Jan. 24, 1920, in Amalia, N.M., to Cristobal Sisneros and Elvira Miera. Elvira attended school in Amalia and later at the age of 18 relocated to the Walsenburg area, where she met her future husband, Jose Frutoso. They were united in holy matrimony on Oct. 14, 1938, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Walsenburg, Colo. To this union eight sons and four daughters were born. Elvira was a resident of Pueblo for over 77 years, including being a resident of Life Care Center of Pueblo for 10 years. To cherish her loving memory, she is survived by six sons and three daughters, Jose (Betty Jane) Martinez, Sisto (Lulu) Martinez, Gilbert O. (Joann) Martinez, Rose Masc-arenas, Tana (George) Martinez, Juan (Elke) Martinez, Leandro Martinez, Antonio (Leslie) Martinez and Theresa (Nick) Tafoya; daughters -in-law, Rose Martinez and Rita Martinez; 29 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 42 great-great-grand-children; one great-great-great-grandson; special niece, Annie Casaus; friend, Adelina Aragon; and numerous relatives from the Martinez, Gonzalez, Sisneros and Herrera families. Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, Jose (1992); parents, Cristobal Sisneros (1972) and Elvira Miera Sisneros (1920); infant daughter, Alicia (1952); sons, Aaron (2008) and Jasper (2009); son-in-law, Gilbert Mascarenas (1993); daughter-in-law, Mary Jo (2014); grandson, Carl (2017); her beloved aunts, Adelina Miera Herrera (1979) and Jacinta Miera Gonzalez (1982). A special thank you to all of the staff both past and present at Life Care Center of Pueblo for their quality of care, compassion and patience given to our mother. In lieu of food, flowers and monetary gifts, please share your gifts and prayers to a family in need. Rosary service, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Reception following, American Legion post 203, 2420 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019