Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Avondale, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Avondale, CO
View Map

Emilio E. "Eli" Berumen


1946 - 2019
Emilio E. "Eli" Berumen Obituary
Emilio "Eli" E. Berumen,
73, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. Born on Oct. 6, 1946, to his parents Elias and Guadalupe Berumen who preceded him in death. He also is preceded in death by his brothers, Manuel, Fortunato, Edmund and Edward; sister, Hope Rodriguez; nephews, Roque Moya and Paul Berumen. Eli is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita Berumen; children, Carmen (Garrett) Ortiz, Elias (Kerri) and Carlos Berumen; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jesus (Sally), Gerald Elisio Berumen; and sister, Mary "Cruz" Moya. Public viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m., with a reading of the Eulogy at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Sacred Heart Church, Avondale, Colo. Interment immediately following, Fowler Cemetery followed by a reception at Sacred Heart Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2019
