Emilio Lopez

Emilio Jovan Lopez, 22, ter and formerly of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Pete Soto and Pete Lopez. He is survived by his mother, Bridgette; father, Pedro; stepfather, Tony; siblings, Estevan (Karah) and Alyssa; niece, Araniza; and special cousin, Eddie. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, in 10 person rotations. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family ser-vices with Live Stream through Facebook and You Tube, at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, 10 a.m, Wednesday, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store