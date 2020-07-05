1/1
Emma Himes-Meek
06/12/1927 - 06/28/2020
Emma J. Himes-Meek, 93, passed away June 28, 2020. Survived by daughter, Jeanne (Vince) Himes Robison of Colorado City; son, Rich G. (Carol) Himes of Pueblo; stepdaughter, Carolyn (Claude) Toussaint of Pueblo and their family; grandchildren, Kyleen Malone, Sport Tefertiller (Dottie Carrol), Chance (Laken) Robison, Beth Himes (Todd Oberhelman) and Heidi (Scott) McKechnie; great-grandchildren, Austin, Kalli, Kaci, Kassidi, Gaige, Dalys, Emma, Aiden and Vance; and five great-great- grandchildren; three sis-ters-in-law, Vera Himes, Mary Jo Himes and Jane Bovee; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husbands, Dick Himes; and Merl Meek; sisters, Thelma Ralston-Wil-liams and Virginia "Dede" Strawn-Ballister; and brother, Burt Bovee. Emma was born to Ira Burt and C. Blanche (Atterberry) Bovee on June 12, 1927, in Pueblo. She was co-owner of Pueblo Mobile Fun Center (RV's) and enjoyed family, friends and wine (as she was the self-appointed social secretary.) Emma also enjoyed the Beulah Valley Saddle Club, Beulah Bells, bowling, Red Hats, Pueblo Senior Walkers, First Presbyterian Church, dominoes, Morningview Place neighbors, traveling to favorite places, spending time at the family cabin in Beulah and was a part of the Annual Bovee Family Reunions. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Services will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Memorials may be made to Beulah Bells Memorial Fund, c/o Karen Glad-ney, 205 LaVista Rd., Pueblo, CO 81005. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
