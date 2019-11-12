|
- April 11, 1930, God sent Molly to us. After an exemplary 89 years, Molly went home to God on Nov. 9, 2019. Molly was preceded in death by her son, James; her parents, Anthony and Fern Verlengia; and her sister, Mary Fern Thomas. Molly is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Tom; her eight children, Thomas H. (Linda) Jagger, Annie T. Jagger, Marie C. (Jody) Jagger-Taylor, Joni E. (David) Jagger, John A. Jagger, Margaret E. (Clifford) Abrahams, William J. Jagger and Robert P. (Vickie) Jagger; her 11 grandchildren, Tomasina Verna, Bret Verna, Elizabeth Perrott, Caleb Taylor, Emma Taylor, Gabriel Taylor, Amber Abrahams, Sasha Abrahams, Wesley Boucher, John Jagger and Margaret Jagger, and her two great-grand- children, Revy and Lincoln. Molly was a remarkable and inspirational person, some of her accomplishments were: a loving and guiding mother of nine children and grandmother; a strong and abiding faith in Christ and his church; daily attendee at Mass and church services throughout her entire life; an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over 60 years; Valedictorian of her 1948 Class at Catholic High School; 1952 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Denver, Colorado's Loretto Heights College in mathematics as well as Miss Loretto. She taught her children to ice skate, dance, swim and to be spiritually, physically and mentally active. In her 60s, she received an associate degree in computer science from the University of Southern Colorado and co-authored a textbook with her professor; developed and was web-master for her church's first website; climbed Longs' Peak and other 14,000 foot mountains in Colorado and in her late 60s, she completed the Century Bicycle Ride of 100 miles from Salida to Pueblo. She loved music (violinist in the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra) and dance. Molly danced for over 50 years (Follies, Dance-A-Robix) and roller-bladed with her daughter, Annie, for over 30 years. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, both at Christ The King Catholic Church, 1708 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, Colo., 81001. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Diocese of Pueblo Foundation. Online condolences roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 12, 2019