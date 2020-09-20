Eric Stevenson Foley (Griggs), 30, passed away unex-pect-antly Sept. 8, 2020. Eric was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Charlene "Cheri" Griggs and George Foley on Sept. 18, 1989. He is survived by his mother, Charlene (Cheri) Griggs; brother, Jared C. Knisley; sister, Charley R. Pico; grandfather, Jack L. Griggs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gwen N. Griggs. Eric's larger than life personality and genuine care for others will go on in all the lives that he has touched. Graveside ser-vice to be held at a later date in Beulah. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Beulah Fire & Ambulance District (P.O. Box 826, Beulah CO 81023) in Eric's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store