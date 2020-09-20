1/1
Eric Foley
09/18/1989 - 09/08/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Stevenson Foley (Griggs), 30, passed away unex-pect-antly Sept. 8, 2020. Eric was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Charlene "Cheri" Griggs and George Foley on Sept. 18, 1989. He is survived by his mother, Charlene (Cheri) Griggs; brother, Jared C. Knisley; sister, Charley R. Pico; grandfather, Jack L. Griggs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gwen N. Griggs. Eric's larger than life personality and genuine care for others will go on in all the lives that he has touched. Graveside ser-vice to be held at a later date in Beulah. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Beulah Fire & Ambulance District (P.O. Box 826, Beulah CO 81023) in Eric's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved