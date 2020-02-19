Home

POWERED BY

Eric Lee Gobin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Lee Gobin Obituary
Eric Lee Gobin, 51,
passed away
unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2020. Survived by parents, Bob and Debi Gobin; sons, Tyler Gobin, Joel Gobin and Hunter Gobin; granddaughter, Daniella Gobin; and DeAnn Gobin. Eric was born to Bob and Debi on Sept. 9, 1968, in Fort Collins, Colo. He worked at Gobin's Inc. for over 20 years, loved his family, music (especially the Rolling Stones and Beatles) and was a life-long Broncos fan. Eric shared his love of cars with his sons and his ability to make people laugh was part of his endearing charm. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Waterfront on the Riverwalk, 101 S Main St. #400. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -