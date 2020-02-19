|
|
Eric Lee Gobin, 51,
- passed away
- unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2020. Survived by parents, Bob and Debi Gobin; sons, Tyler Gobin, Joel Gobin and Hunter Gobin; granddaughter, Daniella Gobin; and DeAnn Gobin. Eric was born to Bob and Debi on Sept. 9, 1968, in Fort Collins, Colo. He worked at Gobin's Inc. for over 20 years, loved his family, music (especially the Rolling Stones and Beatles) and was a life-long Broncos fan. Eric shared his love of cars with his sons and his ability to make people laugh was part of his endearing charm. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Waterfront on the Riverwalk, 101 S Main St. #400. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020