|
|
Erland L. "Corky" or "
76, died April 3, 2020, at his home in Pueblo. Born in Pueblo to the union of Erland C. Vick and Sophia Vick (nee Kochevar) who preceded him in death. He served in the United States Navy. After an honorable discharge, he was employed and retired from Colorado Fuel & Iron Corporation. Corky is sur-vived by his cousins, Robert (Angela) Parr and Shirley Parr. Corky was a gifted golfer who loved riding his T-bucket collector car and was always the first to raise a glass of beer with his many buddies. At his request, cremation has taken place with no public services. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and to make donations to the .
- Budda" Vick,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020