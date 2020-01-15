Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934

Erlinda Bernice Duran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erlinda Bernice Duran Obituary
Erlinda Bernice Duran,
86, of Pueblo, Joined the king-dom of Heaven on Jan. 11, 2020. Born July 30, 1933 in Springer, N.M. Preceded in death by her parents, Juan N. Cruz and Lucy A. Sandoval; her loving spouse, Edward Elias Duran Jr; and her longtime cherished dogs, Sara and Brandy. She is survived by her children, Christopher Sandoval, Robert Pena, Yolanda Lucero, Tish Avalos, Bernice Pena, Bernadette Sandoval, and Daniel, Richard, and Clifford Duran. She is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Erlinda retired from the Colorado State Mental Health Facility as a nurse in 1993. She always helped those in need and was also an active and loyal member at Praise Assembly of God Church. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, both at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Urie officiating. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erlinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -