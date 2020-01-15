|
Erlinda Bernice Duran,
- 86, of Pueblo, Joined the king-dom of Heaven on Jan. 11, 2020. Born July 30, 1933 in Springer, N.M. Preceded in death by her parents, Juan N. Cruz and Lucy A. Sandoval; her loving spouse, Edward Elias Duran Jr; and her longtime cherished dogs, Sara and Brandy. She is survived by her children, Christopher Sandoval, Robert Pena, Yolanda Lucero, Tish Avalos, Bernice Pena, Bernadette Sandoval, and Daniel, Richard, and Clifford Duran. She is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Erlinda retired from the Colorado State Mental Health Facility as a nurse in 1993. She always helped those in need and was also an active and loyal member at Praise Assembly of God Church. Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, both at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Urie officiating. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020