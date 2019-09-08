|
|
Erma Lee Pickerel, 92,
- of Pueblo passed away, Sept. 4, 2019. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Harvey; sons, Larry Allen (Carol), Richard "Rick" Louis; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Beulah Riley; brothers, Monty and Stewart; sister, Lorene; son, William; several brothers-in-law. Born in 1926 in Dicks, Colo. and grew up in Walsenburg and Pueblo. In 1947 she married Harvey and moved to California and Oregon. After retiring in Oregon she and Harvey returned to Pueblo. At her request there will be no services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019