Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
414 W 11th St
Pueblo, CO 81003

Erminia Gurule

Erminia Gurule Obituary
Erminia Gurule, 87, of
Pueblo went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, John Gurule; parents, Nestor and Ma-tilde Valenzuela; sons, Gerald and Raymond Gurule; grandson, Steven Gurule; and brother, Victor Valenzuela. She is survived by her children, Fred (Nancy), John (Lena), David (Yolanda) and Pat (Sherii); 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, exten-ded family and friends; and special friend, Pearl. Viewing, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., Mass of Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 18, 2020
