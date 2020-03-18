|
Erminia Gurule, 87, of
- Pueblo went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, John Gurule; parents, Nestor and Ma-tilde Valenzuela; sons, Gerald and Raymond Gurule; grandson, Steven Gurule; and brother, Victor Valenzuela. She is survived by her children, Fred (Nancy), John (Lena), David (Yolanda) and Pat (Sherii); 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, exten-ded family and friends; and special friend, Pearl. Viewing, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., Mass of Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 18, 2020