Home

POWERED BY

Ernest Arthur Salazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Arthur Salazar Obituary
Ernest Arthur Salazar,
93, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Epifanio Salazar; mother, Clorinda Salazar; and brothers, John and Epifano Salazar. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Elise Salazar; children, Diana Salazar, Gary (Barbara) Salazar and Bruce Salazar; grandchildren, Desiree (Brett) Skyba, Vanessa Fonte, Phillip Salazar; great-grandson, Isaac Salazar. The immediate family will host a private funeral service. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -