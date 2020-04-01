|
Ernest Arthur Salazar,
- 93, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Epifanio Salazar; mother, Clorinda Salazar; and brothers, John and Epifano Salazar. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Elise Salazar; children, Diana Salazar, Gary (Barbara) Salazar and Bruce Salazar; grandchildren, Desiree (Brett) Skyba, Vanessa Fonte, Phillip Salazar; great-grandson, Isaac Salazar. The immediate family will host a private funeral service. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 1, 2020