Ernest Gomez
06/19/1930 - 04/26/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest Gomez



Ernest Gomez was born on June 19, 1930, in Segundo, Colo., to the union of Juan Andres and Maria H. Gomez. On April 26, 2020, he was reunited with his parents; brothers, Fred, Justo and Louis Gomez; and sisters, Margaret, Patsy and Sara. Everyone knew him as Mr. Gomez or just Ernie. He served his country as a proud Marine. He was a meat cutter by trade and taught his children how to pick, cut and prepare meat. Ernie and his bro-ther were/are avid car enthusiasts, racing, collecting cars and awesome mechanics. Ernie passed down his knowledge to his children and made sure that his daughters were not just "Gas and Go Girls." They could fix a flat and more. Besides working on vehicles, old and new, he loved to go fishing with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and hunting with family and friends. Ernie and his wife were very active in the very beginning of the Chicano movement here in Pueblo. He taught his children to fight for what they believed in and that they were entitled to all that the world had to offer despite the color of their skin. He would say, "If you want to be a bum, make sure you're the best bum out there." He enjoyed spen-ding time with his grandchildren and was always ready to help them anyway he could. Ernie is survived by his children, Jessie Michelle (Tom) Arguello, Ernestine (Ern) Benavidez, Julian (Jay) Gomez and Patrick (Pat) Gomez; mother of his children, Patricia V. Bueno; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Andy, Richard and Tony Gomez; sisters, Linda Hubbard, Madelina Gurule and his No. 1 sister, Mary Alice (Carmelita) Gomez. Thank you, Auntie, for calling him every day and checking on him. Dad, we love you. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, 1275 Zinno Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved