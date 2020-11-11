1/1
Ernest "Ernie" Rodriguez
Ernest "Ernie" Rodriguez, age 89, of Pueblo, went Home peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020. Ernest was born on Oct. 31, 1931, in New Mexico, to Nemecio Lucero and Dolores Rodriguez. He moved to Colorado as an independent child and was raised by his grandparents and the Rodriguez family. He joined the Army as a young teenager, fought in the Korean War and enjoyed a 35-year Federal Civil Service career working at Fort Carson and P.A.D. He settled into retirement working at Roselawn Cemetery and spending time with his family. He was an honest, hard-working, humble man who enjoyed nature, using his mechanical skills and dancing to his favorite music. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Nina (Pacheco); his wife, Lorraine (Salazar); sons, Gary Rodriguez; his guardian, Felix (Helen) Rodriguez; and his parents. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Marta (John) Sandoval, Richard Rodriguez, Ernest (Anna) Rodriguez, and Edward (Ancelmia) Salazar; and two god-daughters; as well as 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Ernie's strength, intelligence, laugh, and values will always be remembered. Special thanks to Complete Home Health Care (Felicia and Celina), Parkview ICU (Angela, Alexander, and Lupe) and Sangre De Cristo Joni Fair Hospice. Viewing will be 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID restrictions a family service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Contact the family for streaming and reception details. Online con- dolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 11, 2020.
