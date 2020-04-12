|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Serrano,
- 84, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his baby boy Serrano; parents, Jesus and Tomasa Serrano; siblings, Sara Mar-tinez, Barbara Serrano, Thomas Serrano and Odilon Serrano; sisters-in-law, Connie Aragon and Rose Allard; and grandkids, Dolores, Jo-seph and David. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Eleanor Serrano; children, Carole (Eric) Maldonado, Juanita Serrano and loving caregiver, Lisa (Angelo) Montez; grandchil-dren, Vanessa, Valerie (Silver), Victoria, Angelique, Vince, Lexus, Mercedes and Dean; great-grandchildren, Francisco, Cheyenne, Cecily, Marisa, Mary, Marcus, Emilia, Andrea, Lyric and Nevaeh; siblings, Clara Herrera and Abraham Serrano; in-laws, Juanita Martinez and Ruben Aragon; and numerous family and friends. Viewing, Wednesday (contact the family for times), Romero Chapel. Private funeral service, 5 p.m. Wednesday. For those who wish to watch, we will live stream service on Romero Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment, 11 a.m. Thursday, Roselawn Cem-etery. We invite all who wish to attend to remain in vehicles as we will rotate seven people at a time for the Committal prayers.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020