Ernest Serrano

Ernest Serrano Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Serrano,
84, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his baby boy Serrano; parents, Jesus and Tomasa Serrano; siblings, Sara Mar-tinez, Barbara Serrano, Thomas Serrano and Odilon Serrano; sisters-in-law, Connie Aragon and Rose Allard; and grandkids, Dolores, Jo-seph and David. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Eleanor Serrano; children, Carole (Eric) Maldonado, Juanita Serrano and loving caregiver, Lisa (Angelo) Montez; grandchil-dren, Vanessa, Valerie (Silver), Victoria, Angelique, Vince, Lexus, Mercedes and Dean; great-grandchildren, Francisco, Cheyenne, Cecily, Marisa, Mary, Marcus, Emilia, Andrea, Lyric and Nevaeh; siblings, Clara Herrera and Abraham Serrano; in-laws, Juanita Martinez and Ruben Aragon; and numerous family and friends. Viewing, Wednesday (contact the family for times), Romero Chapel. Private funeral service, 5 p.m. Wednesday. For those who wish to watch, we will live stream service on Romero Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment, 11 a.m. Thursday, Roselawn Cem-etery. We invite all who wish to attend to remain in vehicles as we will rotate seven people at a time for the Committal prayers.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020
