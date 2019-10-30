|
Ernest Joseph Vergilio,
- 82, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Jan. 29, 1937, to the union of Ernest and Josephine (Martino) Ver-gilio, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1955. He served in the United States Army. Ernest retired from CF& I Steel as vice president of accounting services. He enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting, and skiing. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marilyn (Rossi) Vergilio; his son, Ernest Joseph Vergilio Jr. "Joe"; daugh-ter-in-law, Annette Ver-gilio; grandson, Ernest Joseph Vergilio III "Joey". At his request, no formal services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019