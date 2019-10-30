Home

POWERED BY

Ernest Vergilio


01/29/1937 - 10/23/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Vergilio Obituary
Ernest Joseph Vergilio,
82, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Jan. 29, 1937, to the union of Ernest and Josephine (Martino) Ver-gilio, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1955. He served in the United States Army. Ernest retired from CF& I Steel as vice president of accounting services. He enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting, and skiing. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marilyn (Rossi) Vergilio; his son, Ernest Joseph Vergilio Jr. "Joe"; daugh-ter-in-law, Annette Ver-gilio; grandson, Ernest Joseph Vergilio III "Joey". At his request, no formal services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.