Ernesto Tapia



Ernesto Tapia, born April 27, 1940, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 80. Ernesto was born in Las Vegas, N.M., to the union of Eufracia (Archuleta) Tapia and George Tapia. He was predeceased by both of his parents; brother, Juan "Johnny" Tapia; and special friend, Charlie Abeyta. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Tapia; daughter, Carlotta (Lottie) Delgado; the love of his life his grandson, Carlos "Carlitos"; and special son-in-law (son), James Delgado. Also survived by his sister, Irene Esquivel; brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nephews and nieces. Ernesto joined the U.S. Marines just before his 18th birthday and served for 4 years until 1962. He retired as a civilian from the U.S. Air Force Academy at the age of 55. After retirement he continued to work in the rental property business. He was a proficient welder, carpenter, electrician, plumber and mechanic. He loved spending time with Carlos. He was also an avid Raiders fan and loved giving everyone a hard time about the Broncos. He had a sense of humor that everyone loved. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Semper Fi, Ernie!