1/1
Ernesto Tapia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernesto Tapia

Ernesto Tapia, born April 27, 1940, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 80. Ernesto was born in Las Vegas, N.M., to the union of Eufracia (Archuleta) Tapia and George Tapia. He was predeceased by both of his parents; brother, Juan "Johnny" Tapia; and special friend, Charlie Abeyta. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Tapia; daughter, Carlotta (Lottie) Delgado; the love of his life his grandson, Carlos "Carlitos"; and special son-in-law (son), James Delgado. Also survived by his sister, Irene Esquivel; brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nephews and nieces. Ernesto joined the U.S. Marines just before his 18th birthday and served for 4 years until 1962. He retired as a civilian from the U.S. Air Force Academy at the age of 55. After retirement he continued to work in the rental property business. He was a proficient welder, carpenter, electrician, plumber and mechanic. He loved spending time with Carlos. He was also an avid Raiders fan and loved giving everyone a hard time about the Broncos. He had a sense of humor that everyone loved. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Semper Fi, Ernie!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved