Ernesto Torres,
76, of Pueblo, Colo. and native of Leon, GTO, Mexico, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Paula and Espididion; brothers, Lalo, Lupe, and Miguel; and sister, Jesusita. Survived by his adoring wife, Michele; children, Carly, Joe and Jacob; sister, Jennie (Fred) Murray-Martinez; and sister-in-law, Sally Torres. He is also remembered and honored by his wife's family, nieces, nephews, friends, caregivers and countless other loved ones. He served in the National Guard, worked at Pueblo's Steel Mill and Trane CO-Ingersoll-Rand. His true life's work was his devotion and service to his loved ones and all who came into his path. He was faithful man, with everlasting loyalty. He loved to sing, cook, and was truly happiest in the presence of his family and friends. Service information and full obituary at www.MontgomerySteward.com
