Ernesto Torres
Ernesto Torres, 76, of Pueblo, Colo. and native of Leon, GTO, Mexico, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Paula and Espididion; brothers, Lalo, Lupe, and Miguel; and sister, Jesusita. Survived by his adoring wife, Michele; children, Carly, Joe and Jacob; sister, Jennie (Fred) Murray-Martinez; and sister-in-law, Sally Torres. He is also remembered and honored by his wife's family, nieces, nephews, friends, caregivers and countless other loved ones. He served in the National Guard, worked at Pueblo's Steel Mill and Trane CO-Ingersoll-Rand. His true life's work was his devotion and service to his loved ones and all who came into his path. He was faithful man, with everlasting loyalty. He loved to sing, cook, and was truly happiest in the presence of his family and friends. Service information and full obituary at www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 24, 2020

July 23, 2020
We will miss your warm and welcoming ways. You always carried a song in your heart. May God bless and keep your precious family. Rest in peace dear brother-in-love and uncle. You will be missed.
Mary Ann & John Boyer
Mary Ann Boyer
Family
