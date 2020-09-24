1/
Ersilia Albertina "Shirley" Gallegos
Ersilia "Shirley" Albertina Gallegos, 84, of Avondale, Colo., passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in Berkeley County, S.C. Shirley was born on Oct. 10, 1935, in Avondale, Colo,, a daughter of John G. Sierra and Della Pando Ornelas. She retired from Presbyterian Health- care Systems as an Account Manager. Survivors include her children, Jeannean Diaz (Frank) of Montrose, Colo., Anthony Gallegos (Patty) of Albuquerque, N.M., Dominic Gallegos (Verna) of Mira Loma, Calif., Daniel Gallegos of Montrose, Colo., Jaime Diaz (Kim) of Goose Creek, S.C.; brother, Dan Martinez (Rosemary) of Pueblo West, Colo.; and her "sisters (cousins)", Antionette Padilla, Rita Berumen, Eleanor Montez, Janice Baca, and late Nancy Robles. Shirley was widow of Anthony Gallegos, Homer Diaz and Theodore Dueball. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sierra (Alice) and Della Ornelas (Jim); her son, Andrew Gallegos. Shirley was loved and known as "Grandma" by her 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grand-children. A celebration of life will be determined at a later time and held in her hometown of Avondale, Colo. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, S.C. 29483. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.parksfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
