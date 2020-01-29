|
Erwin D. "Bud" Trantham,
- of Pueblo Colo., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 21, 2020. Bud was a HVAC workleader for Pueblo School District 60 prior to his injury and retirement in 1984. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 37 years, LaDonna; children, Karolyn May of Pueblo and Payton Trantham of Charleston, S.C.; Ginger Bordewick, of Wichita, Kan.; brother, Earl Dale and sister, Kay Salas, both of Pueblo, and his sister, Jan Salameno of Denver; four grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. Bud was a man of great faith. He was a long term member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. His faith in the Lord sustained him during many illnesses during his lifetime. His many friends were never far from his life. The coffee group at McDonald's gave him a reason for getting up early and having coffee with his special friends. Last, but not least, he leaves his beloved dog, Cindy. She gave him a new lease on life and could always cause him to smile and laugh. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist. Burial will follow at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020