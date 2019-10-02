Home

Estella Mondragon

Estella Mondragon Obituary
Estella Mondragon, 55,
of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2019. She is survived by her children, Angelica (Derek Eddleman) Mondragon, Juan (Katrina) Mon-dragon and Mario Baca; grandchildren, Dominic, Elias, Alysha and Aub-rianna; parents, Duman and Delmarie Mondragon; siblings, Bobby (Deanna) Aragon, Theresa Mon-dragon, Patsy Montano, Nancy (Conrad) Montez and Duman Mondragon Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; extended family and friends. Estella was an amazing cook and loved socializing with her family and friends. She also loved dancing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 2, 2019
