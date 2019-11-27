Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
Estevon Isaiah Cruz

Estevon Isaiah Cruz Obituary
Estevon Isaiah Cruz, 24
of
Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille, Ersilia, Lillian, Martha and Arnold; step-brother, Victor Reynolds. He is survived by his children, Emarlynn and Jaya; fiance, Courtney Piper; grandparents, Steven (Janet) Cruz and Zana (Dean) Darnell; parents, Adam Darnell and Stephanie (Mike) Espinoza; close siblings, Zana and Sonny; great-grandparents, Albert and Pat; best friend, Joe Sanz; mother of his daughter, Yvette Garcia; special aunts and uncles, Eddie (Bridget) Darnell, Jason Cruz; families, Cruz, Espinoza and Darnell; and friends. Public viewing, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Romero Chapel followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 27, 2019
