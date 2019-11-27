|
Estevon Isaiah Cruz, 24
- of
- Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille, Ersilia, Lillian, Martha and Arnold; step-brother, Victor Reynolds. He is survived by his children, Emarlynn and Jaya; fiance, Courtney Piper; grandparents, Steven (Janet) Cruz and Zana (Dean) Darnell; parents, Adam Darnell and Stephanie (Mike) Espinoza; close siblings, Zana and Sonny; great-grandparents, Albert and Pat; best friend, Joe Sanz; mother of his daughter, Yvette Garcia; special aunts and uncles, Eddie (Bridget) Darnell, Jason Cruz; families, Cruz, Espinoza and Darnell; and friends. Public viewing, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Romero Chapel followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 27, 2019