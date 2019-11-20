|
Esther Eileen Gonzales,
- 86, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Epifanio Gonzales; infant son, Robert Joseph; father and mother, Jose Cornelio and Margaret (Trujillo) Olivas; brothers, Harry and Felix Olivas; sisters, Elsie Doxtater, Dolores Olivas and Gloria Galpin. She is survived by her children, Gail (Joseph McDermott) Schleuning, Randy Barnes, Barb (David) Stiver and John Barnes; grandchildren, Amber Schleuning, Dana Schleuning, Lindsay Theodore, Jamie Barnes, Austin Etzel and Ginny Valenzuela; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Florence (Saul) Trujillo and Patsy Baros; brothers, Sandy Olivas and Jerry (Sylvia) Olivas. Esther was born in Keenesburg, Colo. on April 5, 1933, the eldest girl of 10 children. The family moved to Pueblo in the early 1940s where Esther attended Centennial High School and soon thereafter went to nursing school. Upon graduation from nursing school she married and raised her four children, all while working as a nurse at St. Mary Corwin, various nursing homes and home health care. Esther loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren above all things. She also loved to travel, dance and enjoyed the occasional margarita. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Church, Pueblo. Reception following.
