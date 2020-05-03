|
Esther P. Ortiz, 94, of
- Pueblo, passed away on April 22, 2020. She had been living with her son Ray and his loving wife Dolly in Arizona since Nov. 2019, due to her declining health. Happily, Ray and his family provided many new adventures which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was an amazing and dedicated mother to six children as she relocated many times in and out of the United States during her tenure as an Air Force wife. She was a career homemaker and everyone enjoyed her cooking, but mostly her scrumptious Mexican wedding cake cookies. Affectionately known as "Nonny" by her family, she is survived by her six children, Ray (Dolly), Lola (Fred), Judy (Dave), Teresa (Dave), John (Wade) and Michael (Erika). She is also survived by grandchildren, Meshach, Malachi, Tirzah, Jephthah, Jude, Shemiah, Sydney, Fred, Melanie, Kristie, Marcie, RaeAnne, Nicole, Sara and Martina. In addition, she was blessed to have great-grand-children, Shiloh, Nicola, Matthew, Christian, Chloe, Nekoda, Anaiah, Phoebe, Urijah, Elijah, Pearl, Luke, Sophia, Mirabelle, Lynni, Jaeden, Vanessa, David, LeighAnne, London, Nathan, Trey, Jackson, Grayson, Emerson and Hudson. Her one great-great-grandchild is Clio. She is also survived by her sisters, Louise, Aurora and Beatrice; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A very special and amazing memorial service was held on Saturday, April 25, via Zoom teleconfer-encing and her son Ray provided an emotional and memorable talk, with Ray's wife Dolly reading the following poem: Nonny, all the stories that you told clearly made your life unfold. Your childhood was not what most expect, yet all those times helped you find the good within a world that's so unkind. Then when you found your one true love, who swept you off your feet, you gave in with no retreat! You traveled the world and enjoyed the ride, in the midst of some heartache you silently cried. It seemed your children gave you joy and you focused on your family despite every void. Although not perfect, which all are not, you were willing at all cost to continue to try to make it work until the day you died. And you relied on not just your strength because, in the end, you were relying on God as your friend - calling His name to help you be strong. You wanted your children to know that, no matter what, "You Love Them So!" Our little Esther, Nonny, Mom and friend, we are hoping to see you very soon again. Esther made arrangements long ago to donate her whole body to the Colorado Anatomical Society for study by medical students at the University of Colorado; however, due to her relocation, her body was donated to the United Tissue Network dedicated to the advancement of medical technology, training and education. She was kind and loving to the end of her very long and very interesting life filled with a variety of experiences. May she rest in peace until her resurrection.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020