Estreita Rodriguez-Diaz


09/02/1987 - 12/25/2019
Estreita Rodriguez-Diaz Obituary
Estreita G. Rodriguez-
Diaz, 32, passed away Dec. 25, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Sept. 2, 1987, to Mary Hyde and Mario Rodriguez-Diaz. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Heriberto and Aurora Arreola; and numerous other family members. Her passion was her children. She loved them so very much. She enjoyed painting, music, and being a "Selfie Queen." She was a jokester and very free spirited. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents; her children, Justin Dean Vigil, Deyja Lucero-Hyde, Manolo Diaz Hyde, Enrique Diaz Montour and Jose Luis Rodriguez Diaz; siblings, Debra (Mike) Hyde, Valarie (Don) Hyde, Beverlee (Benny) Mon-toya, Fernando Diaz, Mario (Roseanna) Rod-riguez Diaz, Lola (Chad) Chavez, Crystal (Manuel) Diaz and Jose (Sara) Rodriguez-Diaz; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020
