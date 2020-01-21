|
|
Ethel Pauline Slobodnik
- departed this life on Jan. 16, in Pueblo. Ethel was born in Pueblo on Aug. 30, 1946, to the union of Mike and Eva Stewart. She attended Central High School and Southern Colorado State College where she earned a degree in English and elementary education. She later earned a master's in technology in education from Leslie College. Ethel taught third grade for 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She is survived by her husband, William, of 45 years; their two sons, Christopher (Lindsay) and Martin Slobodnik; grandson, Elon Slobodnik; uncle, Phillip Pantleo (Mary Applegate); nephews, Bob (Linda), Marty (Liza) and John Kapushion; and lifelong friends, Sue Brick and Tony Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike Stewart and Eva Pantleo Stewart; grandparents, Phillip and Pauline Pantleo; in-laws, Martin and Anna Slobodnik; aunts, Pauline Maggio and Jenny Wade; and uncles Russell, Frank, Jack and Carl Pantleo. Ethel will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkview Medical Center (ICU and 2 East) and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the . Funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, at Son Rise Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 21, 2020