Eua Jim Thounskane, 53, of Pueblo, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Phouk Thounskane. He is survived by his children, Deseree Thaunskane and Joshua Thounskane; grandchildren, Ryan and Ceasar Garcia, and Joshua Thaunskane; numerous family and friends. Per Jim's request, cremation has taken place with no formal services.



